Pittsburgh Steelers Hall of Famer Lynn Swann sits down for one-on-one with Channel 11

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Steelers legend Lynn Swann was able to kick off the NFL Draft in front of a home crowd.

Channel 11’s Lisa Sylvester spoke exclusively with him in a one-on-one interview after his big moment.

They say football is family.

Steelers legend Lynn Swann likens the draft to a birthday.

“It’s almost like childbirth because it’s like the beginning of a new life for every team to find that new player who’s going to take you to the Super Bowl,” Swann said. “These young men come out and they’re overjoyed about being drafted in the first round. They’re going to be equally as excited to be drafted in the second round and have a home to come to, or the third round or the fourth round.”

The Hall of Famer couldn’t have been part of a better family on the field.

“It was an honor to play with them. Honor for us to establish a very high level of success,” Swann said.

Swann was selected by the Steelers in the first round of the 1974 draft

Just as the team was starting on the road to four Super Bowl championships in six years.

“They finally get a coach and they finally get a draft and get the talent they need and they finally win. After 50-plus years, he finally won a championship in 1974. That was the first one. To be a part of that was amazing,” Swann said.

This year’s draft is a reunion for young and old alike.

“To see your teammates and friends, to see guys you didn’t play with, to, you know, Cam Heyward, I mean, you know, I knew his dad to see him there and have the great career and kind of be this inspiration to the team and the excitement he showed on the stage,” Swann said.

It was an opportunity to see the next generation of the Black and Gold.

Lisa Sylvester: “What advice as a veteran would you give them?”

Swann: “Shine.”

He also encourages them to show the football world what Pittsburgh can do.

“The fact that Pittsburgh will never have a Super Bowl, probably, in our city in January. You know, but they get the draft and they knock it out of the ballpark. And have a great performance. The crowds are there. The people are there. They’re in it for the long run. They’re in it to be the best at what they do. And so as long as the runes keep that up. I think we’re going to have a chance,” Swann said.

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