Pittsburgh Steelers hire assistant secondary coach

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers have hired Anthony Midget as assistant secondary coach, the team announced Wednesday.

Midget has nine years of experience in the NFL, with the last three seasons being spent as the secondary coach for the Tennessee Titans.

The Titans third-down percentage defense was ranked third in the NFL in 2022 and their opponents converted only 34.2 percent of their attempts, the team said. The Titans defense was also tired for 10th in the league with 16 interceptions in 2021 and fourth in the NFL with 83 passes defensed.

Prior to joining the Titans, Midget spent six seasons with the Houston Texans, four as the assistant secondary coach (2014-17) and two as the secondary coach (2018-19). In his final season in Houston, Midget worked with a defensive backfield that helped the Texans win their second consecutive AFC South title and their fourth in five years.

Before working the NFL, Midget was the safeties coach at Penn State in 2013. He also spent five seasons at Georgia State and worked as a graduate assistant at Virginia Tech when they won the 2007 ACC title.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group