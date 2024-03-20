Coroner called to house fire in Westmoreland County

JEANNETTE, Pa. — Several people are unaccounted for after a fire at a home on Guy Street in Jeannette, just off Harrison Avenue.

Fire officials tell Channel 11 an adult and two children were rescued before flames spread out of control. Video from the scene shows intense flames that spread to a house next door before collapsing into the street. Flames also to a vehicle in front of the home.

Channel 11 News is working to get more information about what happened and how many people are impacted. Watch for live updates from the scene on Channel 11 Morning News starting at 4:30 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

