1 dead in double shooting at Blawnox warehouse

First responders are on the scene of a shooting in Blawnox.

Channel 11 has learned at least two people have been shot and one person is dead.

County Police are responding to a shooting in Blawnox. The scene is secure and there is no active threat to the public. More information to follow. pic.twitter.com/h7Cz8UlRoE — Allegheny County PD (@AlleghenyCoPD) March 19, 2024

A 911 dispatcher told Channel 11 police and EMS were called to the 300 block of Fountain Street at around 6:30 a.m.

We’re told one person has been taken into custody and officers are sweeping the building, which is a warehouse facility.

A Channel 11 crew is gathering information at the scene.

Check back with us for updates on this developing story.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group