1 dead in double shooting at Blawnox warehouse

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

Shooting One person was killed in a double shooting along Fountain Street in Blawnox.

First responders are on the scene of a shooting in Blawnox.

Channel 11 has learned at least two people have been shot and one person is dead.

A 911 dispatcher told Channel 11 police and EMS were called to the 300 block of Fountain Street at around 6:30 a.m.

We’re told one person has been taken into custody and officers are sweeping the building, which is a warehouse facility.

