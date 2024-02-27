Pittsburgh Steelers, Walnut Capital teaming up for $30M development next to Acrisure Stadium

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers and Walnut Capital are teaming up for a $30 million development next to Acrisure Stadium.

The mixed-use development will be built in a 450-space parking lot owned by the Daniel G. and Carole L. Kamin Science Center lot across from the stadium.

It will include space for new retail tenants, a parking deck and space for Pittsburgh-based corporations to expand their headquarters.

Developers applied for a $15 million Pennsylvania Redevelopment Assistance Capital grant.

The project is expected to create nearly 345 jobs during the development phase.

