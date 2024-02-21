Pittsburgh Taxpayer Assistance Center to open on Saturday

PITTSBURGH — The Internal Revenue Service announced it will be opening the Pittsburgh Taxpayer Assistance Center for special Saturday hours this week.

The center, located at 1000 Liberty Avenue, will be open on Feb. 24 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

No appointment is required, the IRS said.

“We are laser focused on delivering the best service possible for taxpayers. These Saturday hours are designed to help those with busy weekday work schedules get the help they need at a time more convenient for them,” said IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel. “Funding from the Inflation Reduction Act has enabled us to expand our services, tools and resources for hard-working taxpayers, including these special Saturday openings.”

All services are available during Saturday with the exception of making cash payments, the IRS said.

If you plan on visiting the center, you should bring the following:

Current government-issued photo identification.

Social Security numbers or Individual Taxpayer Identification Numbers (ITINs) for themselves and all members of their household, including their spouse and dependents (if applicable).

Any IRS letters or notices received and related documents.

For identity verification services, taxpayers will need two forms of identification and, if filed, a copy of the tax return for the year in question.

The IRS encourages everyone to first check IRS.gov for information about these special openings before traveling to the Pittsburgh office.

For more information on available services, see IRS Publication 5136, IRS Services Guide.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group