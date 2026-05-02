Pittsburgh Water launches campaign to increase consumer confidence in tap water

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Water wants residents to have confidence in the safety of their tap water.

So, on Friday, the company launched its “Pittsburgh Drinks Tap” educational campaign alongside city leaders.

The water company says its water meets or exceeds all federal regulations and is tested thousands of times each month throughout the system. Still, the company is continuing to upgrade its infrastructure to keep water clean and up to standards.

Officials say they’re also focused on affordability.

“Drinking tap water is one of the more affordable decisions you can make in your household budget,” Pittsburgh Water CEO Will Pickering said. “We’re recognizing that we’re all feeling the squeeze of increased prices across the board, we are making these investments so that our customers can safely choose tap water.”

The company’s project to remove lead service lines continues, and officials hope to get them all out of service by next year.

As part of the campaign, the company will highlight real-life examples of tap water use across the community and include partnerships with local businesses, community organizations and elected officials.

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