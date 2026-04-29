Pittsburgh water receives $78M in funding to upgrade city’s drinking water, sewer systems

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Water announced it has received nearly $78 million in funding to accelerate upgrades to the city’s drinking water and sewer systems.

The money from PENNVEST will be used to replace aging infrastructure, reducing the risk of service disruptions, and will help continue the removal of lead service lines across 12 Pittsburgh neighborhoods, according to a release.

“Investments like these are critical to keeping Pittsburgh moving forward,” said Pittsburgh Mayor Corey O’Connor. “By upgrading infrastructure and removing lead service lines, we’re improving quality of life for families and residents today while building a stronger, more reliable system for the future.”

Since 2018, Pittsburgh Water has received more than $1.02 billion from PENNVEST, including grants and low-interest loans.

“We’re focused on making the right investments in our system while keeping costs as low as possible for customers,” said Pittsburgh Water CEO Will Pickering. “Every dollar we secure through PENNVEST is a dollar that helps us strengthen our system without placing the full burden on ratepayers.”

The new funding will help replace three miles of water mains, remove over 700 lead service lines and improve reliability and water quality in Spring Hill, Allegheny East and Crawford-Roberts. It will also use the money to support the rehabilitation of 42 miles of sewer mains across nine neighborhoods: Hazelwood, Bon Air, Stanton Heights, Overbrook, Chateau, Larimer, Swisshelm Park, Carrick, and Allegheny West.

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