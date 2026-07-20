Pittsburgh Water secures $33.5M in new funding for ongoing lead service line removal

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Water announced today that it has secured $33.5 million in new funding from the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority. This investment will support the ongoing effort to remove lead service lines throughout Pittsburgh.

The funding package includes a $23,214,235 non-repayable grant and a $10,285,765 low-interest loan. This financial infusion helps Pittsburgh Water move within 7,000 service lines of replacing all residential lead lines by the end of next year, targeting completion by late 2027.

The latest investment is expected to facilitate the replacement of an estimated 828 public lead service lines and 884 private lead service lines. These replacements are planned across 13 Pittsburgh neighborhoods including Garfield, Shadyside, Point Breeze, Squirrel Hill North, Regent Square, Greenfield, Swisshelm Park, Brighton Heights, Manchester, Duquesne Heights, Allentown, Southside Flats and Mt. Washington

Pittsburgh Mayor Corey O’Connor thanked PENNVEST for its continued support, highlighting the program’s positive impact on public health and local economic activity.

“Pittsburgh Water has already replaced more than 27,000 total lead service lines across the city, including public-side and private-side service lines and funding like this ensures families continue to receive safe drinking water while supporting local union jobs,” O’Connor said. “These investments help strengthen our neighborhoods and deliver long‑term water quality and service improvements for residents.”

This new funding contributes to the more than $1 billion Pittsburgh Water has previously secured through PENNVEST. These prior funds included low-interest loans and grants that significantly reduced costs for ratepayers while accelerating systemwide infrastructure upgrades. The latest award is projected to save Pittsburgh Water customers $67.8 million more than 30 years when compared to traditional financing options such as municipal bonds.

Will Pickering, chief executive officer of Pittsburgh Water, emphasized the importance of the ongoing work.

“Removing lead service lines is one of the most important investments we can make to protect public health and improve drinking water quality,” Pickering said. “This latest infusion of funding allows us to move forward in more neighborhoods, reduce lead exposure at the tap and make meaningful progress toward our commitment to eliminate all lead service lines from our system, all while reducing the financial burden on our ratepayers.”

Pittsburgh Water implements an equity-based approach to replacing lead service lines. This strategy prioritizes neighborhoods with high densities of young children, women of childbearing age, income-related considerations and historical concentrations of lead lines. Crews will coordinate this work with other infrastructure upgrades whenever possible to minimize disruption and improve efficiency.

Since 2016, Pittsburgh Water has removed more than 15,700 public lead service lines and 12,000 private lines at no direct cost to customers. Residents in affected neighborhoods will receive advance notifications regarding temporary water service interruptions during construction. Following replacement work, Pittsburgh Water will restore sidewalks, repave roadways and return work areas to safe and usable conditions.

For more information on Pittsburgh Water’s lead service line replacement program, visit pgh2o.com/lead.

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