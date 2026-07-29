Pittsburgh Water to start replacing lead service lines in 4 neighborhoods in August

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Water is getting ready for the next part of its Lead Line Replacement Project.

The water company is working to get rid of all lead service lines by the end of 2027. As part of this effort, construction is set to start in phases in parts of Highland Park, Shadyside, Bloomfield and Lawrenceville.

“Replacing lead service lines is one of the most important investments we can make for our customers and our communities,” Pittsburgh Water CEO Will Pickering said. “As work moves into additional neighborhoods, we’re committed to keeping customers informed every step of the way, from the information they receive in the mail to the work taking place at their property. We encourage anyone with questions to take advantage of the resources available and connect with our team before construction begins.”

Anyone whose property is included in the work recently got a packet in the mail outlining the process and next steps and are urged to return any required forms as soon as possible. The water company also provided the following reminders:

Not every home on a street will require replacement. Service line materials vary from property to property, so neighbors may receive different notifications based on available records and each property’s service line material.

Customers whose properties are included will receive additional coordination. Before work begins, customers will be contacted with more specific information about scheduling and access to their property.

Construction schedules may change. While work is planned by neighborhood, the order of construction may shift based on field conditions and project needs.

To further help customers understand what’s happening, Pittsburgh Water is hosting virtual community meetings, starting on Aug. 11.

Since 2016, Pittsburgh Water has replaced more than 27,000 public and private lead service lines across its drinking water area.

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