Man found dead after being shot multiple times in North Versailles

NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. — A man was found shot dead in North Versailles early Wednesday.

Emergency dispatchers were called around 1:41 a.m. for a man down in the street in the area of 506 Irishtown Road.

When first responders arrived, they found a man who had been shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Our crews saw police investigating behind an apartment complex.

Allegheny County Police detectives are investigating.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

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