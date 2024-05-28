Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium offering sensory-friendly mornings

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium invites guests with sensory sensitivities to two new sensory-friendly mornings, from 8 to 9 a.m., June 12 and Aug. 7.

Guests can explore the zoo early on these quiet mornings and enjoy self-guided tours without the presence of large crowds. Early entry is offered on these days to provide reduced wait times and a calmer entry experience.

The event is part of the zoo’s Diversity, Equity, Accessibility, and Inclusion (DEAI) initiatives, which strive to foster a safe, welcoming and fun environment for all guests.

“Our objective is to provide an inclusive and seamless experience for all guests, including those with sensory needs,” said Visitor Services Manager and chairperson of the Zoo’s Diversity, Equity, Accessibility, and Inclusion Committee Whitney French. “We aim to raise awareness of the needs and challenges faced by individuals with sensory processing disorders by supplying our Team Members with continuous training and by offering sensory resources and accommodations to our guests.”

Guests can purchase tickets online in advance at a discounted rate, or purchase tickets morning-of at gates. Zoo members who would like to attend may take advantage of their free admission. For more visitor information and tickets, visit pittsburghzoo.org.

