Plans revealed for new McKees Rocks youth sports complex, backed by local foundations

McKEES ROCKS, Pa. — Thanks to a partnership between two local foundations, McKees Rocks may become host to a new youth sports facility.

The Dick’s Sporting Goods Foundation is working with the Josh Gibson Foundation, which is based in Pittsburgh and honors the namesake Baseball Hall of Famer who was a powerhouse in the Negro Leagues in the 1930s and 1940s.

Through the partnership, the Dick’s Sporting Goods Foundation will contribute up to $2 million in matching funds to the Josh Gibson Foundation.

