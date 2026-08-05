PNC Bank reaches milestone in 300 new branch buildout

PNC Bank opened its 50th new location on August 3, one-sixth of the way to goal in its coast-to-coast buildout of more than 300 branches across key U.S. markets.

The milestone site is in Hialeah, Florida.

In addition to being part of the $2 billion initiative where actual construction started in 2025, the Hialeah branch is among the 55 new builds by PNC in 2026, the largest single-year branch expansion in the Pittsburgh-based bank’s history.

The record won’t stand for long. Starting in 2027, PNC expects to build 60 new branches annually during the next few years.

Click here to read more from our partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times.

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