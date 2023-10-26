PNC closed the most in-store branches of any bank in the U.S.

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh’s largest bank was the biggest in-store branch slasher in the country during the 12 months ended June 30.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. closed 88 by 2023′s midpoint, with more on the chopping block. In summer 2022, Pittsburgh-based PNC (NYSE:PNC) said it planned to cut 135 supermarket branches in waves during 2023, mostly in Maryland, New Jersey, Delaware, eastern Pennsylvania and Washington, D.C.

Its lead eclipsed second-place U.S. Bank, which shuttered 46.

Read more at Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group