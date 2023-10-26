Woman found shot blocks from PPG Paints Arena

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are investigating after a female was found shot uptown early Thursday morning.

Officers responded to a 911 call for a female found shot outside 1605 Fifth Avenue, a few blocks from PPG Paints Arena, just before 5:45 a.m.

They found the female, who had a gunshot wound to the chest. Medics took her to a local hospital in critical condition. She was taken into surgery.

A Channel 11 crew saw police activity and an area taped off near the Shell gas station.

The Mobile Crime Unit processed evidence at the scene. Detectives will be reviewing all available video footage from the area.

The investigation is ongoing.

