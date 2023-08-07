Local

Point Park University launches scholarship for visiting juniors, seniors

By WPXI.com News Staff

PITTSBURGH — Point Park University has launched a scholarship for high school juniors and seniors who visit the university’s downtown campus.

“We are excited to launch the Point Park University Visit Scholarship as a way to encourage high school students to explore our campus and discover the many opportunities available to them,” said Dr. Chris W. Brussalis, president of Point Park University. “By providing financial assistance through this scholarship, we hope to make it easier for students to envision themselves as part of our dynamic community and take that important step toward achieving their educational goals.”

To be eligible, high school juniors and seniors must schedule and complete an official campus visit between Sept. 1, 2023, and Feb. 15, 2024, or attend the university’s Admissions Open Houses on Sept. 16, 2023; Nov. 4, 2023; or Feb. 3, 2024.

The scholarship, valued at $4,000, will be awarded to eligible students who complete their visit and subsequently enroll as full-time undergraduate students. The scholarship will be disbursed evenly over the course of four years.

