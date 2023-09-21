Police asking for help identifying Lawrenceville burglary suspect

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are asking for the public’s help to identify a burglary suspect.

Burglary detectives are asking for the public's assistance to identify the male in these photos.



He is a suspect in a series of residential burglaries that occurred on Arsenal Place in Lawrenceville in the early morning hours of September 8, 2023.



Info? Call (412) 323-7155. pic.twitter.com/De8xfgpzqc — Pittsburgh Police (@PghPolice) September 21, 2023

The male, pictured in video surveillance images distributed by the department, is a suspect in a series of residential burglaries on Arsenal Place in Lawrenceville on the early morning of Sept. 8.

Anyone with information is asked to call 412-323-7155.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group