Local

Police asking for help identifying Lawrenceville burglary suspect

By WPXI.com News Staff

Suspect Pittsburgh police are looking for a suspect wanted for a series of Lawrenceville burglaries. (Pittsburgh Police Department)

By WPXI.com News Staff

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are asking for the public’s help to identify a burglary suspect.

The male, pictured in video surveillance images distributed by the department, is a suspect in a series of residential burglaries on Arsenal Place in Lawrenceville on the early morning of Sept. 8.

Anyone with information is asked to call 412-323-7155.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • 15-year-old student killed in school van crash in Dravosburg
  • Motorcyclist in ‘life-threatening condition’ after crash in Mount Washington
  • Mandarin Gourmet, restaurant featured in ‘A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood’ movie, to close
  • VIDEO: Multi-million dollar grant could bring affordable housing to Bakery Square
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts

    • ©2023 Cox Media Group

    ”Big

    Most Read