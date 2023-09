PITTSBURGH — At least one person was hurt in a crash in Beltzhoover.

According to Allegheny County 911, the crash happened on Saw Mill Run Boulevard and West Warrington Avenue at around 10:28 a.m.

One person was taken to the hospital from the scene. There’s no word on their condition.

Route 51 was closed in the area but has since reopened.

