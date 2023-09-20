Local

Medical examiner called to school van crash in Dravosburg; multiple people hurt, officials say

By WPXI.com News Staff

Crash The medical examiner was called to a crash involving a school van in Dravosburg Wednesday morning.

By WPXI.com News Staff

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner has been called to a crash involving a school van in Dravosburg in which there are multiple injuries, officials tell Channel 11.

It happened around 7 a.m. in the 200 block of Richland Avenue, a 911 dispatcher told Channel 11.

County police have also been called to the scene.

The van has “Serra Catholic High School” printed on the side. We have reached out to the school to see if their students were involved.

The Mansfield Bridge, Richland Avenue and Elizabeth Road are closed.

A Channel 11 crew is making its way to the scene. Check back with us for updates on this developing story.

*Editor’s note: This story has been corrected to reflect the vehicle involved is a school van, not a school bus, as originally told to Channel 11 by officials.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • LATEST: Lindsay Powell projected winner in special election, giving Democrats control of State House
  • Woman accused of running her boyfriend over with a car in Hempfield Township
  • Man charged with transporting more than $1.5M in fentanyl fails to appear in court for 2nd time
  • VIDEO: Fire rips through beloved pizza shop in Jefferson Hills
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts

    • ©2023 Cox Media Group

    ”Big

    Most Read