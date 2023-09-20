Medical examiner called to school van crash in Dravosburg; multiple people hurt, officials say

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner has been called to a crash involving a school van in Dravosburg in which there are multiple injuries, officials tell Channel 11.

It happened around 7 a.m. in the 200 block of Richland Avenue, a 911 dispatcher told Channel 11.

County police have also been called to the scene.

#Alert: ACPD’s Homicide and Collision Reconstruction Units are responding to a school van crash in Dravosburg. The Mansfield Bridge, Richland Ave. and Elizabeth Rd. all remain closed at this time. Please avoid the area. More information will be released when available. pic.twitter.com/Hga3sNrJqV — Allegheny County PD (@AlleghenyCoPD) September 20, 2023

The van has “Serra Catholic High School” printed on the side. We have reached out to the school to see if their students were involved.

The Mansfield Bridge, Richland Avenue and Elizabeth Road are closed.

A Channel 11 crew is making its way to the scene. Check back with us for updates on this developing story.

*Editor’s note: This story has been corrected to reflect the vehicle involved is a school van, not a school bus, as originally told to Channel 11 by officials.

