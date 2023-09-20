Local

Mandarin Gourmet, restaurant featured in ‘A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood’ movie, to close

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — A downtown Pittsburgh restaurant will be closing its doors at the end of the month after 40 years in business.

Mandarin Gourmet, located at 305 Wood Street, announced via Instagram story that it will be closed at the end of September.

The restaurant found national spotlight when it was a shooting location for “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood,” where Tom Hanks portrayed Fred Rogers. The movie premiered in 2019.

Mandarin Gourmet’s last day in business will be Sept. 30.

