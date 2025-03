MONESSEN, Pa. — One person was shot in Monsessen early Thursday morning.

Emergency dispatchers said the shooting happened in the 900 block of Knox Avenue around 1:30 a.m.

The person who was shot was taken to a hospital by private means. Their condition is currently unknown.

No other information was immediately available. Police continue to investigate.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group