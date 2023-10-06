Police looking to identify person accused of using stolen credit cards to purchase pre-paid cards

NORTH FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pennsylvania state police in Washington County are looking to identify a person who allegedly stole a wallet and used the credit cards inside.

According to state police, the victim was shopping at the Marshalls at 1500 West Chestnut Street in North Franklin Township at around 1 p.m. on Sept. 15.

State police said the victim was distracted and her wallet was stolen from her purse.

The suspect used two credit cards from the victim’s wallet at the Sam’s Club at 80 Trinity Point Drive in South Strabane shortly after the victim found her wallet was missing, according to state police.

The suspect filled up a shopping cart and went through the self-checkout. He purchased $4,129.60 worth of pre-paid MasterCards, ditched the cart full of items and left the store in an unknown vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Washington at (724) 223-5200.

