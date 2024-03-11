Police looking for stolen tanker truck last seen heading towards Pittsburgh

RESERVE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Reserve Township Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a stolen tanker truck.

Officers say it was taken from Spring Garden Avenue.

Surveillance cameras last spotted it heading into Pittsburgh.

The truck has a temporary plate on the windshield.

Police say anyone who sees the truck should stay away and call 911.

