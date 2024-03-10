Local

Plane with cracked windshield makes emergency landing at Pittsburgh International Airport

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A plane made an emergency landing at the Pittsburgh International Airport Saturday night.

Airport officials say a Hawker Beechcraft plane taxied Atlantic Aviation before the landing. It had a cracked windshield.

The plane landed safely just after 8 p.m.

Officials say two people were in the plane. They were not injured.

Channel 11 has reached out to Atlantic Aviation to try to learn more about the situation and is waiting to hear back.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

