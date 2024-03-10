Local

$50K winning Powerball ticket sold in Pennsylvania

Saturday's drawing was the 34th since the last Powerball winner.

PITTSBURGH — The Powerball jackpot continues to grow, but someone in Pennsylvania still won a sizeable prize in Saturday night’s drawing.

According to Powerball’s Draw Results, someone in Pennsylvania is one of 20 people across the country who won $50,000 by matching four of five white balls and the Powerball.

The winning numbers drawn were 30-36-49-52-63 and the Powerball was 16. The Power Play was 5X.

Since no one took home the grand prize, the jackpot is now worth an estimated $532 million.

