$50K winning Powerball ticket sold in Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH — The Powerball jackpot continues to grow, but someone in Pennsylvania still won a sizeable prize in Saturday night’s drawing.

According to Powerball’s Draw Results, someone in Pennsylvania is one of 20 people across the country who won $50,000 by matching four of five white balls and the Powerball.

>> Powerball: No grand prize winner as jackpot jumps to $532M

The winning numbers drawn were 30-36-49-52-63 and the Powerball was 16. The Power Play was 5X.

Since no one took home the grand prize, the jackpot is now worth an estimated $532 million.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group