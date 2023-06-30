3-year-old boy shot in Robinson Township

ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A 3-year-old boy was shot in Robinson Township on Friday afternoon.

According to Allegheny County 911, police and medics were called to the 100 block of Village Drive at 1:34 p.m.

Channel 11′s Gabriella DeLuca is at the scene, working to learn more.

The child was shot in the leg outside and is expected to be OK. Police said it appeared to be a graze wound.

Detectives are at a home in Robinson for reports of a 3 year old shot

