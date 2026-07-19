Popular UFO Festival returns to Westmoreland County

KECKSBURG, Pa. — People gathered at the Kecksburg VFD UFO Festival hoping for a close encounter.

The iconic event celebrates the 1965 incident in Kecksburg when locals reported seeing a fireball in the sky, then something crashing in the woods.

The festival comes as the US government has recently released never-before-seen files on reported UFO sightings.

“A lot of people are interested in what the government has been releasing in recent weeks of UFO sightings from around the country, around the world, from military sources and other sources, and that’s bringing a lot of attention to the subject, Ufologist Stan Gordon said.

Kecksburg was even mentioned in the Steven Spielberg Alien flick ‘Disclosure Day ’ which hit theaters about a month ago.

The festival wraps up tomorrow.

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