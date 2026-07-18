Downtown Pittsburgh restaurant issued consumer alert over food held at wrong temperatures

PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh gastropub could be ordered to close if violations flagged during a reinspection aren’t quickly resolved.

The Allegheny County Health Department posted a consumer alert for The Yard Gastropub, located on 5th Avenue in Downtown Pittsburgh, on Thursday.

A report from the health department states that on Tuesday, officials went to the restaurant for a complaint investigation and found food temperature and cold-holding unit ambient air temperature violations.

So, inspectors returned on Thursday and found the same issues. Specifically, the report notes various temperature-controlled foods measured above 41 degrees and the ambient air temperature of the walk-in cooler measured at 51 degrees.

A consumer alert was posted on the restaurant after the reinspection. The facility was given 10 days to correct the violations, or it will be ordered closed.

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