PPG Paints Arena holding job fair

PITTSBURGH — A job fair is coming up for people interested in working at PPG Paints Arena.

According to information shared by PPG Paints Arena on Wednesday, the hiring event will run from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the arena on June 9.

Employers are looking for ushers, greeters, elevator ushers, housekeepers, security members and casual utility workers.

“We’re looking for energetic, passionate individuals to help create unforgettable experiences for our guests,” a social media post made by PPG Paints Arena said.

Anyone who wishes to attend the job fair can enter through the FNB Gate on the day of the event.

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