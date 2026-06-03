Largest USPS mail processing facility in Pittsburgh region looking to fill positions

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The largest USPS mail processing facility in the Pittsburgh region is looking to fill positions.

The facility at 51 Pennwood Place in Cranberry Township said they have immediate openings and will be holding an upcoming job fair.

The hiring event will be held on Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Pittsburgh NDC on Brush Creek Road.

“We have immediate openings for Mail Handler Associates (MHAs) and anticipated ongoing hirings for our 24/7 operation at Pennwood Place. With the addition of four new machines and higher volumes of packages this will offer job security and flexibility for MHAs needed around the clock,” said Plant Manager Steve Tarpey.

USPS said it offers paid leave, health benefits, growth, flexibility and three retirement incomes.

To see current openings, click here.

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