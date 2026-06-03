House catches fire in Pittsburgh’s Upper Hill, spreads to neighboring home; firefighter injured

PITTSBURGH — A house caught fire in Pittsburgh’s Upper Hill neighborhood and spread to a neighboring home on Wednesday morning.

At around 7 a.m., firefighters were called to the 3300 block of Webster Avenue.

When crews arrived, flames were coming from the third floor of the home where the fire originated. It then spread to the third floor of the home next door.

A second alarm was called around 7:15 a.m.

Everyone living in both homes was able to evacuate safely. One firefighter suffered a knee injury and was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

The fire was put under control around 7:30 a.m.

Three families have been displaced, and the Red Cross was called to assist.

The fire is now under investigation.

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