Preview: No. 18 Pitt looks to bounce back against Virginia

PITTSBURGH — Pitt has all of its goals still on the table, but with little margin for error, the Panthers have to start the final third of the season strong.

Pitt is back on the ACC Network against Virginia at the same time as last weekend, with a chance for some redemption.

“Tony Elliott, great football coach, won a ton of games as the offensive coordinator at Clemson,” Pat Narduzzi said Monday. “Pretty solid down there. He’s building that thing from the ground up.

“We have another good football team in here that has had three tough outings the last three, but they played three pretty good football teams the last three weeks. Capable, rested team coming in here. They had a week off, two weeks to prepare for us.”

Pitt opened the week as a touchdown favorite, and that hasn’t changed with just about 12 hours until kickoff.

