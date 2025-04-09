Man killed by police after chase in stolen cruiser on Pennsylvania Turnpike identified

NORTH SEWICKLEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police have identified a man shot and killed by police after leading them on a chase in a stolen car on the Turnpike.

On Wednesday, state troopers say Deshawn Dante Leeth, 30, of Michigan, was the man who got into an Ohio State Highway Patrol cruiser on the Ohio Turnpike and took off into Pennsylvania last Friday.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Suspect killed by officers after stealing police car, crashing on PA Turnpike

Police chased him until the cruiser crashed and rolled onto its roof in the eastbound lanes of I-76 in North Sewickley Township.

Investigators said Leeth was shot and killed by police after an “altercation” following the crash.

The Beaver County District Attorney is investigating the incident.

