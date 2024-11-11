PREVIEW: Penguins Game 17 vs. Stars

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PittsburghHockeyNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Penguins (6-8-2) are fresh from a three-game road trip in which they won one, lost one, and got a loser point after blowing a two-goal lead. The Penguins will get a stiff test Monday at PPG Paints Arena against the Dallas Stars (8-5-0), who have been among the NHL’s final four in each of the last couple of seasons.

The puck drops just after 7 p.m.

The Penguins ended their road trip on a high note. After giving up a 2-0 lead to the Washington Capitals, they dominated the third period in a 4-2 win at Capital One Arena. Erik Karlsson had two points, including the first goal of the game. Michael Bunting and Evgeni Malkin scored goals before Noel Acciari ended the festivities with an empty net goal.

Click here to read more from PittsburghHockeyNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group