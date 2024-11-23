PREVIEW: Penguins Game 23 vs. Utah

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PittsburghHockeyNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Penguins (7-11-4) are in a sorry state after more than 20 games, with just a few regulation wins this season and defensive indifference piling on top of defensive mistakes. The team will face the former Arizona Coyotes, temporarily known as the Utah Hockey Club (7-9-3), for the first time ever at PPG Paint Arena on Saturday.

The puck drops just after 7 p.m., and the Utah team will unveil a name next year.

The Penguins are just 4-5-2 at home and were controlled by the Winnipeg Jets 4-1 at home Friday. The Penguins surrendered a goal on the first shot of the game for the sixth time this season after a ghastly turnover by Evgeni Malkin in the defensive zone and little support from Erik Karlsson. The Penguins’ ship was sunk just 1:22 into the game, and the Penguins never recovered. The team had just 13 shots on goal in the first two periods before finally scoring in the first, but registering just five shots on goal.

