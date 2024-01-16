Primanti Bros. will open restaurant in Baltimore area

Primanti Bros. announced Tuesday that it will be expanding into the Baltimore region of Maryland.

The company said it will open a restaurant in Linthicum Heights this spring, which is less than four miles from the Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport and seven miles from Downtown Baltimore.

The 91-year-old Pittsburgh-based restaurant is expected to employ around 100 people when the restaurant opens.

“There’s no better place for Primanti Bros. to continue its expansion than into the Baltimore region,” said Adam Golomb, CEO, Primanti Bros. “We’re excited to bring people together at the location in Linthicum. And while we might’ve been born out of Pittsburgh – we know once Baltimore gives us a shot – they’ll love what we do.”

The company said it has more than doubled its number of restaurants over the last 10 years.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group