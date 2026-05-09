Printing error impacts some Butler County absentee ballot envelopes

BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. — Butler County election officials are warning of a printing error that’s impacting a small number of absentee ballot envelopes for the May primary election.

According to a letter from Butler County Commissioner Kevin Boozel, about 50 purple declaration envelopes are missing the address for the Butler County Bureau of Elections. He says this error accounts for less than 1% of absentee ballot envelopes mailed out.

Boozel says county officials are working closely with USPS distribution centers. All Butler County post officers were notified of the error and have been provided with address labels to assist voters as needed.

Voters are asked to make sure the mailing address is present on the envelope. If it’s not, the voter should fill in the physical or mailing address to the elections office. Those addresses are as follows:

Physical address: 227 W Cunningham St, Butler, PA 16001

Mailing address: PO Box 1208, Butler, PA 16003

Boozel says USPS has assured the election office that all envelopes are being delivered, regardless of the printing error.

All voters can check the status of their absentee ballot through the Department of State ballot tracker.

Any questions about the printing error should be directed to the Butler County Bureau of Elections.

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