2-alarm fire destroys abandoned building in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — A vacant Pittsburgh building was destroyed in an overnight fire.

Pittsburgh Public Safety says police and fire responded to the building on Lyzell Street in the city’s Perry South neighborhood around 12:30 a.m. after multiple 911 calls reporting the fire.

First responders got on scene to find the building fully engulfed in flames.

While firefighters worked to put out the 2-alarm blaze, the building began to collapse.

Pittsburgh Public Safety says no one was hurt.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

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