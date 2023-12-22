Protesters call for last remaining Downtown Pittsburgh fur shop to close

PITTSBURGH — After Pittsburgh City Council tabled a proposal to ban fur sales in the city a small but loud group gathered outside of the only fur shop, Carl W. Herrmann Inc., downtown to shut it down.

“This is the last furrier, there used to be several furriers on this block, this is that last one holding out,” said Ellen Dent, an advocate for Animal Alliance Network.

Holding signs and chanting, the group demanded that the business close its doors.

“So what we would like is for them to either shut down or they can switch to faux fur, this is faux fur,” she shared.

We spoke with the owner to get his side and see if he had any plans on changing his products, or relocating; he said no.

“We’ve been here for 123 years, we’ve got a large customer base,” said business owner Carl Herrmann.

A family business Herrmann shared that he plans to continue to sell furs and argued that his business is regulated, unlike the faux fur industry.

“We are regulated by the federal, state, and local levels as to the proper way to care for the animals,” Herrmann said.

Protestors disagree.

“There is so much animal cruelty that happens on fur farms: 100 billion animals are killed every year for fur, 1 billion are killed for leather,” said Dent.

Ultimately, Mr. Herrmann believes that whether you agree with his business or not, an occupied storefront is better than an empty one.

“To me, it’s contradictory of what [city council members] are saying they want to do for the city,” he explained.

For now, the proposal is tabled, and the council will have to re-introduce the bill next year.

