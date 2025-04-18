PRT, Borough of Dormont seek partner to transform 2 parking lots into mixed-use community

DORMONT, Pa. — Pittsburgh Regional Transit and the Borough of Dormont are seeking a partner to transform two parking lots into a mixed-use and mixed-income community.

The 2.5-acre site sits next to Dormont Junction along the Red Line.

PRT secured a $500,000 federal grant to last year to redesign and reconstruct the nearly 30-year-old station to make it safer and more accessible.

“We’re very excited about this project. It has the potential to become a true win-win that brings more riders to our system and adds to the vibrancy of Dormont,” PRT CEO Katharine Kelleman. “We’re eager to hear from developers to help make this dream a reality.”

It would mark the first joint development project under PRT’s current transit-oriented development program.

“This development is extremely important to Dormont. Not only will it bring new residents who will ride the Red Line and 41 bus route, but it will also help us redevelop the West Liberty Avenue corridor, with new small businesses and a people-centered streetscape,” said Dormont Council President Jen Mazzocco.

PRT said the project would also provide a new source of revenue from developer lease payments.

Developers are encouraged to submit concepts by May 16.

Additional information about the project can be found at engage.rideprt.org/dormont/tod.

