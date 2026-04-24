Raiders draft Heisman-winner Fernando Mendoza with first overall pick at 2026 NFL Draft

PITTSBURGH — The Las Vegas Raiders surprised no one with the player they selected with the first overall pick at the 2026 NFL Draft.

The team selected Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Fernando Mendoza, who has been their expected pick for months.

“I’m just looking forward to get to work, prove it at the next level,” Mendoza told ESPN immediately after being drafted.

Mendoza led the Indiana Hoosiers to their first No. 1 ranking and eventually to their first national title, with a 27-21 win over the Miami Hurricanes.

In his single season with the Hoosiers, Mendoza made 273 completions for 3,535 yards and 41 touchdowns. He also had 90 carries for 276 yards and seven touchdowns.

He continued to impress at the NFL combine, coming in with the highest QB production score, 91, and fourth-highest QB athleticism score, 78. His total combine score, 86, also had him at the top of all quarterbacks.

Mendoza spoke with four teams throughout the draft process, the Associated Press reports — the Raiders, Jets, Cardinals and Browns.

He didn’t travel to Pittsburgh and step out on the draft stage when his name was called; he was in Miami with family and friends when the Raiders called.

Mendoza is the fifth Heisman Trophy to be selected by the Raiders. He’s also the 4th player in the common draft era to win the Heisman, win a national championship and then be drafted first overall — the first to do so since Joe Burrow in 2020.

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