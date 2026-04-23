Pittsburgh NFL Draft: PRT Park-and-rides starting to meet capacity

Pittsburgh Regional Transit said some of its park-and-rides are starting to fill up during day one of the NFL Draft.

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Full Locations:

Dormont

Washington Junction

Mt. Lebanon

McCandless

Near Capacity:

Monroeville locations nearly full at 90%

Ross Park and Ride is at 75% capacity

PRT said it’s working on additional parking at the Monroeville Mall near JCPenney.

They are also reminding people parking in the park-and-ride lots to only park in designated areas. Parking in a non-designated area is at your own risk and could result in your vehicle being ticketed and towed.

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