As rain moves out, very warm weather moves back in

PITTSBURGH — Things are quieting down this morning with one last band of showers moving south of Pittsburgh. Behind the front, temperatures will fall into the upper 40s to near 50 in the morning, but jump to near 60 by the afternoon. Clouds will gradually decrease.

After a cooler night, we’ll have another jump in temperature on Monday as highs approach 70 again under sunny skies. Get out and enjoy! It’s even warmer on Tuesday with a few more clouds before rain returns Wednesday morning.

A strong cold front moves through late Wednesday night and may bring another chance for gusty thunderstorms. Behind the front, temperatures tank into the low 30s Thursday morning with rain switching to snow showers.

We’ll see some ups and downs next weekend, but it does look much colder as we head into the following work week.

