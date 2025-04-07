Real ID deadline in Pennsylvania is officially a month away; here’s what you need to know

We’re about one month out from the deadline to get a Real ID, but only about 20% of Pennsylvanians have done so.

PennDOT said it’s committed to making it as convenient as possible for Pennsylvanians to obtain a Real ID, and they’re doing so by hosting Real ID Days.

To get one, you’ll need to bring your birth certificate or U.S. passport with you, along with proof of your social security number and two documents showing your address.

While getting a Real ID is optional in Pennsylvania, you will need it to board domestic commercial flights and enter a military base and federal buildings if you don’t have a passport.

These are the local centers in our area where you can get your REAL ID today. These events have been popular in previous months, with more than 7,600 people coming out.

Monday’s Real ID Days will be held from 8:30 a.m. until 4:15 p.m. at 57 locations. Click here for a complete list of centers that will be open.

