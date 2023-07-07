Local

Registration open for Settlers Cabin Splash Off

ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Registration is now open for the Settlers Cabin Splash Off.

The splash-off will take place on August 5 at Settlers Cabin Park in Robinson Township.

Participants will dive from the three-meter diving board and the five-meter platform, competing with other members in their age group.

After each participant performs, they will receive a score. The highest scores will receive prizes.

If you’re interested in participating, click here.

