Renderings released for first Wegmans in Pittsburgh region

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Renderings have been released for the first Wegmans opening in the Pittsburgh region.

The grocery store chain announced the opening back in January.

The new store will be located on Cool Springs Drive in Cranberry Township, adjacent to the UPMC Lemieux Complex.

Departments in the store will include produce, seafood, meat, bakery, deli, cheese and wine and beer.

See all of the renderings below:

Wegmans (Wegmans)

