Reports of antisemitic stickers found in Squirrel Hill under investigation

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are investigating reports of antisemitic stickers found in the city’s Squirrel Hill neighborhood.

A police spokesperson tells Channel 11 that three antisemitic stickers were reported around the Jewish Community Center on Sunday. The reports are being investigated.

The spokesperson also said a woman reported finding several rolled-up antisemitic flyers Sunday in her driveway on South Winebiddle Street.

Anyone who has seen these stickers should call 911 so there is a record of the locations they’re found and they can be further investigated. You can also report the stickers to 311 so Department of Public Works teams can remove them.

City Councilperson Barbara Warwick issued a statement condemning the stickers, saying in part:

“There has been an alarming spike in incidents of anti-Jewish vandalism and harassment over the past year. With the pending return of many white supremacist apologists to Washington, hate groups are more emboldened than ever. This hate inflicts unspeakable harm to Pittsburgh’s Jewish community, as well as to our Black, Asian, Hispanic, Muslim, LGBTQIA+, and immigrant neighbors, leaving residents fearful for their families’ safety.

Pittsburgh’s leaders are committed to protecting the safety and well-being of every resident. To help, please be a beacon of kindness to others, both in real life and online - especially when emotions run high.”

Statement from Councilperson Warwick on anti-Jewish stickers posted in Squirrel Hill's business district. If you find postings promoting hate of any kind, report them immediately by calling 9-1-1 and via Pittsburgh's online 311 system: https://t.co/vX9u4hXSNf pic.twitter.com/RCyAXKDa72 — City Councilperson Barb Warwick (@PghDistrict5) November 18, 2024

