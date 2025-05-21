Residents, city leaders frustrated by ongoing vandalism at playground in Arnold

ARNOLD, Pa. — People who live and work in Arnold are frustrated by recent and ongoing vandalism at Roosevelt Park.

“It does make me sad,” Lucas Gartley said. “What are the police doing about it?”

Police close Roosevelt Park each evening at dusk and unlock the gates in the morning. But Mayor Shannon Santucci said that could be changing. The city might look at closing the park even earlier each day.

“That’s probably what’s going to happen because school’s about to be let out, and if it’s this bad right now, I can only imagine what the summer’s going to look like,” Santucci told Channel 11’s Andrew Havranek.

Vandalism at Roosevelt Park has been an ongoing problem for the city of Arnold.

Last year, the park had to be closed for two weeks in June after police said teenagers went into the park, threw garbage cans and trash, damaged the amphitheater and pavilion and caused other property damage.

The city put more surveillance cameras in the park. The mayor said it hasn’t helped, and teens climb the fence or crawl under, even after the gates are locked.

“No, it really hasn’t helped because two things, if the police who look at the cameras aren’t familiar with the kids, it’s hard to identify them, and a lot of the kids, again, in that age bracket, are wearing their hoodies even when it’s 90 degrees out they have their hoodies over their head, so it’s hard to identify who they are,” Santucci said.

The closure after vandalism this week angered many who live in the city.

One woman posted on Facebook asking for other responsible parents to help volunteer to monitor the park.

The city doesn’t have enough money to pay someone to monitor the park. It has asked for volunteers before, but didn’t have much luck.

However, this Friday at Lazarus’ Tomb Coffee House, the mayor will be helping those who want to volunteer get the clearances that are needed.

“I would imagine if there are adults there, they would be less likely to destroy the park,” she said. “We will certainly appreciate and be open for anybody who’s willing to help.”

