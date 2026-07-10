Restrictions, ramp closure planned as beam placement work continues on I-79 at Wexford Interchange

Beam placement work will continue at the Wexford Interchange on I-70 next week.

The work will occur Monday through Thursday nights, weather permitting.

The following restrictions will be in place between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m.:

Monday, July 13

The northbound I-79 off-ramp to Route 910/Wexford (Exit 73) will close and traffic will be detoured.

Northbound I-79 will be reduced to a single-lane of traffic between the Route 910/Wexford (Exit 73) off and on-ramps.

There will be 30-minute traffic stoppages four times throughout the night on northbound I-79.

Tuesday, July 14

I-79 will be reduced to a single-lane of traffic in both directions between the Route 910/Wexford (Exit 73) off and on-ramps.

Wednesday and Thursday, July 15-16

Northbound I-79 will be reduced to a single-lane of traffic between the Route 910/Wexford (Exit 73) off and on-ramps.

There will be 30-minute traffic stoppages four times throughout the night on northbound I-79. During the traffic stoppages, all northbound traffic will be stopped and access to the Route 910/Wexford (Exit 73) off-ramp will be closed. Access to the ramp will reopen when traffic is released.

Police officers will control traffic at intersections during the closures.

The following detour will be in place for the ramp closure:

Northbound I-79 off-ramp to Route 910/Wexford (Exit 73)

From northbound I-79, continue past the closed ramp

Take the south 19/Warrendale (Exit 75) exit

Turn left onto Warrendale Bayne Road

Turn left to take on-ramp to I-79 south

Take the Route 910/Wexford (Exit 73) exit

End detour

Significant congestion is expected during the traffic stoppages and ramp closure. PennDOT is asking drivers to consider a different route.

“Drivers should allow extra travel time, be patient, and remain calm and courteous. Please stay alert and drive cautiously – safety is everyone’s responsibility," PennDOT said in a release.

The work is part of the $46.5 million I-79/Route 910 Wexford Interchange project.

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